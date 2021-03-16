If you didn't want Stainless steel, you could go with black-oxide steel. here are your part numbers. Disclaimer...I haven't personally tried this setup.



Again, Cobra intake with a 3/8" spacer. You'll need to adjust based on your needs. You also may need to trim the studs slightly.



Center Studs - P/N 90281A107 x 2

Outer Studs- P/N 90281A120 x 2

Short 12-point bolts - P/N 91271A589 pack of 25 (these are NOT ARP)

12-point nuts - P/N 90759A200 x 4 (or 6) (These are ARP nuts)





And if you choose to use all studs instead of bolts, use P/N 91025A591 and grab 2 more nuts.