As requested from my progress thread. Here's the hardware I used for my Cobra intake install.

I must make note here however that this is for a Cobra intake WITH a 3/8" intake manifold spacer. If you do not have a spacer, or have a thicker spacer, you will need to adjust accordingly. This is also stainless steel

I ordered the hardware from McMaster-Carr https://www.mcmaster.com/

Center Studs - P/N 92997A356 x 2
Outer Studs- P/N 92997A353 x 2
Short 12-point bolts - P/N 96242A641 x 2 (These are ARP stainless bolts)
12-point nuts - P/N 90997A800 x 4 (These are ARP nuts)
SS Washers - P/N 91877A131 1 pack of 25 (optional)

Here are your studs and nuts. For my setup, I trimmed 1/2" off the studs on the long threaded side. Was easy to do. Run a nut up the stud, clamp in vice, and use a hack saw to trim the 1/2" off. Use a file to clean up, and then run the nut down to clean up the threads.

1615918558269.png


And here it is installed

1615918619278.png


If you wanted consistency, you can swap the two small bolts out for studs. I'd get two more nuts and a 2" long stud (P/N 92997A335 )
 
If you didn't want Stainless steel, you could go with black-oxide steel. here are your part numbers. Disclaimer...I haven't personally tried this setup.

Again, Cobra intake with a 3/8" spacer. You'll need to adjust based on your needs. You also may need to trim the studs slightly.

Center Studs - P/N 90281A107 x 2
Outer Studs- P/N 90281A120 x 2
Short 12-point bolts - P/N 91271A589 pack of 25 (these are NOT ARP)
12-point nuts - P/N 90759A200 x 4 (or 6) (These are ARP nuts)


And if you choose to use all studs instead of bolts, use P/N 91025A591 and grab 2 more nuts.
 
