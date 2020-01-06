Electrical Light issues

Hi everybody,
I have a 1999 mustang 4.6 ok so i have been having issues with my lights no dash lights or parking lights taillight i have checked all fuses and also replace the head light switch with two new ones and a used one out of my other mustang witch does work the new switches work on my other mustang as well i can get the lights to come on if the switch is in the perfect spot but the head lights go out then. Im at a loss. Any Ideas???
Thanks
 

