Hi everybody,

I have a 1999 mustang 4.6 ok so i have been having issues with my lights no dash lights or parking lights taillight i have checked all fuses and also replace the head light switch with two new ones and a used one out of my other mustang witch does work the new switches work on my other mustang as well i can get the lights to come on if the switch is in the perfect spot but the head lights go out then. Im at a loss. Any Ideas???

Thanks