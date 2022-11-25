Live mode 6 misfire data?

D

daveinfl33777

New Member
Nov 3, 2022
7
0
1
Does anyone know of a scanner that I can purchase that will give me access to LIVE misfires on a 2004 ford mustang?

I bought a cheap $100 scanner that gives me mode 6 but problem is it doesn't track it live and when it shows a misfire in a cylinder I have no idea when that misfire was recorded.

I am chasing a very intermittent idle only shake that I believe to potentially be a misfire and I want to rule that out by getting live data. If when the shake happens and I can see that there are no live misfires then I can pursue other potential causes like engine mounts/harmonic balancer etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Slight shake at idle
Replies
6
Views
258
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
D
Chicken or the egg? Maf live data
Replies
3
Views
203
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
PSKSAM2
P
tarafied
4.0 is indeed an interference engine...
Replies
2
Views
312
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
cbxer55
cbxer55
sgtpepperthestang
please help my mustang wont come out of limp mode
Replies
32
Views
2K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
M
New Member Old Board User
Replies
8
Views
439
The Welcome Wagon
Patrick Sullivan
Patrick Sullivan
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu