Live mode 6 misfire data?

Does anyone know of a scanner that I can purchase that will give me access to LIVE misfires on a 2004 ford mustang?



I bought a cheap $100 scanner that gives me mode 6 but problem is it doesn't track it live and when it shows a misfire in a cylinder I have no idea when that misfire was recorded.



I am chasing a very intermittent idle only shake that I believe to potentially be a misfire and I want to rule that out by getting live data. If when the shake happens and I can see that there are no live misfires then I can pursue other potential causes like engine mounts/harmonic balancer etc.