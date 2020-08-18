MO POWAH!!

So I installed a 3G alternator in my car today. The original plan was to use a 3G alternator that I had when I got some parts for the GT. When I went to re-clock the alternator so the plug was pointing the right way, the damned casing come apart too far and broke one of the two brushes in the housing which necessitated a new one. After having to make a run to O'Reilly's and Autozone for some 4 gage cable, ring connectors, a 175 amp Mega Fuse, and the new alternator, then a second trip out to the Depot for some miscellaneous bolts, it's in the car. And it works. BUT...... the voltage jumps at idle from around 14 to as high as 45 volts. I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that the new alternator has a bad voltage regulator.I followed the instructions from PA Performance, so I don't think I did anything wrong, but it's hard telling.