Was looking for a new clutch fork for my Coupe and found this kit on LMR but I always like to shop around and found it on Walmart's site for $26.95 from Blue Oval Industries. Checked their site and its not on there but the individual parts are. Anyhow, if anyone is needing either this is the cheapest you will find it.Not sure why the URL is coming across as "Robot or human?" but the link works.