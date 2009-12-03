mustang II spindles

It's pretty easy to get a 2" drop spindle to fit inside a 17" rim. In fact I've test fit mine in a 17x9" rim and it fits, although just barely. I designed a dropped steering arm with an adjustable offset (nominal is 5.5") that has as much drop as I could get and still fit inside the rim. This is a prototype piece with a -7 degree Ackerman. The factory -14 degree Ackerman would have made it a lot easier to fit in the wheel, but the bumpsteer geometry wouldn't be as good. If my tires squeal too loudly in a tight parking lot maneuver, I'll make a -14 degree arm and test that as well. As soon as my caliper brackets are ready (hopefully next week) I'll post some pics. The machine shop seems to have put my project on the back burner (and the heat down to LOW).



The key to making it work is the placement of the inner tie rod pivot. My center link moves the pivot point much higher than I've seen on anybody else's design (although this causes it's own problem as the increased moment arm causes the centerlink to want to torque over when you change directions). My Cardomain site has pics of the first gen design that uses stock disc spindles and you can see it's higher than most anyone elses.



I've been working on the ProSpindle conversion since August. I had to design a new centerlink, centerlink to rack adapter, anti sway bar mounts, anti torque guide, custom hats, caliper brackets and steering arms. I also changed the hubs and rotors to different Wilwood part numbers and re-drilled the rack mounts to re-clock it. Modifying the front suspension is a pain as anything you do will have an affect on something else (that you didn't intend and may not have foreseen!)



Ideally the rack would be placed so that there is no angle fore and aft on the tie rods so that there is no affect on Ackerman.