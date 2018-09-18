Mustang Wheel Repair & Restoration

i'm familiar with penetration
Picked up a set of '98 Cobra wheels. They need a little TLC so this thread will detail my failures and successes of restoring them back to somewhat like new condition.

Restoring a set of argent 91-93 pony wheels should be same process...if you didn't want to buy a new set

The subject wheel. Greasy, covered in red brake dust/rust with some minor curb rash
IMG_9637.JPG


What it needs the most is a fresh coat of paint, but I'll need to fill and sand some minor rash areas like this

IMG_9668.JPG
 

First up, cleaning. Quick powerwash followed by a cleaning with Iron-X which really does a good job breaking down the brake dust. Then a hand sand with a sanding sponge on the barrel and inside and scotch brite on the face

Iron X application
IMG_9655.JPG


Much better
IMG_9659.JPG
 
After initial sanding. Not going crazy here just wanted to clean it up a tad before i try to repair the rash
IMG_9677.JPG

IMG_9678.JPG
IMG_9679.JPG



Next up...filling in some of the curbing damage
 
Cool Mike, I'm looking forward to the curb rash repair.

You can't stop yourself though........can you?.......lol
 
Davedacarpainter said:
Cool Mike, I'm looking forward to the curb rash repair.

You can't stop yourself though........can you?.......lol
No. I always need a project. Something to plan out and perform with meticulous attention to detail.


I should really hone my curb rash repair technique on the cracked rim first. I have a plan but I'd hate to ruin the good wheels if it doesn't work out.
 
Rainy night here, so I spent a little time on some additional sanding on this rim

I used scotch brite on the face of the wheel, and a sanding block for the barrel and inside portion. Did it in a slop sink with some water and spent maybe 10-15 minutes to get it to this point. Just need to find a tool to get inside the lug holes.
IMG_9699.JPG

IMG_9688.JPG



I used Marine HB weld as filler. I went with the "less is more" approach and put on as little as possible to repair the curb rash and some dents in the spokes.

IMG_9788.JPG


IMG_9790.JPG


Finished and set aside for 24-48 hours to fully cure. You can see I didn't do much to this wheel, just the edge and a few small spots

IMG_9791.JPG
 
The paint supplies. I'm curious to see how this will turn out so I decided to try a test wheel first. I want to know if I even need clear with the Motorcraft paint

IMG_9787.JPG


Subject test wheel. Decent wall-hanger pony wheel with faded paint and a new, NOS (of course) center cap. Could use a fresh coat of paint.

IMG_9792.JPG


No real prep was done to this wheel. Didn't even scotch brite the surface. I just want to see how the final product will look.

Thin coat of primer.

IMG_9793.JPG


Tomorrow is set to be very humid, so I may delay a day or two to spray the Motorcraft argent paint on. I want to make sure conditions are right
 
Looks really good brother, was expecting to see you tig weld the road rash areas, curious how that Marine Weld will hold up.
 
Shakerhood said:
Looks really good brother, was expecting to see you tig weld the road rash areas, curious how that Marine Weld will hold up.
I would if I had a welder. I don't....yet. So therefore I need to use other options.

I'm curious to see as well if it holds up. The rash is light cosmetic stuff, and not very deep at all, so I hope it sticks fine and doesn't get damaged when a tire gets mounted. I found a number of posts that swear by the Marine spec JB weld and it holding up fine. We shall see.

I'm also curious to see how easy it will be to sand/shape it when it cures.

A welder is on my list of things to buy once I finish wiring up the garage for 20A circuits and a few 220v outlets.
 
First coat of Motorcraft Argent paint. Pretty good paint. Goes on nice. Color matches the center cap very well. This pic below is pretty accurate to in person

IMG_9812.JPG


I'll do another thin coat in the AM and then decide if I want to do the clear coat.

Color isn't 100% match to the Cobra wheel, but I like the nice clean new shade of argent. Will look good.

IMG_9810.JPG


At $20 a can, if not going to go too crazy painting this pony wheel. I will paint both sides of the Cobra wheel however. If I can get two done per can I'll be happy
 
Given that this wheel is a test, I accelerated my painting.

Decided to try the clear coat. Definitely added some depth and shine to the wheel. The color matches the center cap, but if I was redoing the pony wheels to actually use I'd have to clear the cap. Compare to photo above of the Argent paint only. It's flatter

IMG_9815.JPG


Compared to the Cobra wheel. Not 100% the same but I do like the brighter color.

IMG_9816.JPG


JB weld not fully cured. No sanding yet. Stay tuned.

PS....clearcoat....or no clearcoat?
 
I wonder if that cobra wheel changed color alittle due to age? Maybe it was that bright and the silver turned darker from brake dust/road grime and sun? Dont forget that is what at least 15 years old?

Anyway looks great what you did so far!
 
HotFox said:
I wonder if that cobra wheel changed color alittle due to age? Maybe it was that bright and the silver turned darker from brake dust/road grime and sun? Dont forget that is what at least 15 years old?

Anyway looks great what you did so far!
I'm sure that might be part of it. That wheel was really dirty and coated with brake dust when I got it, plus I sanded/scuffed the face a bit. Color may not be what it was 20 years ago.

Took a photo of the completed test rim in the morning sunlight. It's a nice clean, new, shade. I like it.

IMG_9828.JPG


Still waiting on the JB weld to fully cure. Might give it the weekend to be sure. Then I'll begin sanding to shape
 
DSB88GT said:
Looks fantastic! How many cans of the paint would I need to refurb all 4 of my Pony's?
1-2 is my guess. I'm hoping for two wheels painting face and backside per can. Perhaps if you did face only, should be able to stretch 1 can.

I'll know more when I paint the Cobra wheels. I have two to do.
 
r4sedan said:
Will that clear be durable, being it's not a 2-part clear? It might also yellow on you.
No idea. That's why I did a test wheel first. The Motorcraft paint looked pretty damn good as it is without the clear.

To be honest, the oem rim looks a tad yellowed anyway. Not that I want this to yellow.

I may not use it. Might find myself a self etching primer as well
 
