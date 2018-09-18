Mustang Wheel Repair & Restoration

Rainy night here, so I spent a little time on some additional sanding on this rimI used scotch brite on the face of the wheel, and a sanding block for the barrel and inside portion. Did it in a slop sink with some water and spent maybe 10-15 minutes to get it to this point. Just need to find a tool to get inside the lug holes.I used Marine HB weld as filler. I went with the "less is more" approach and put on as little as possible to repair the curb rash and some dents in the spokes.Finished and set aside for 24-48 hours to fully cure. You can see I didn't do much to this wheel, just the edge and a few small spots