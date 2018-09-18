Mustang Wheel Repair & Restoration

Mustang5L5
i'm familiar with penetration
Picked up a set of '98 Cobra wheels. They need a little TLC so this thread will detail my failures and successes of restoring them back to somewhat like new condition.
Restoring a set of argent 91-93 pony wheels should be same process...if you didn't want to buy a new set
The subject wheel. Greasy, covered in red brake dust/rust with some minor curb rash
What it needs the most is a fresh coat of paint, but I'll need to fill and sand some minor rash areas like this
