Need to replace the output shaft bushing on your T5? Here's the tool to get.

I get stubborn on these projects. If I can't rent a specialty tool, I'll find and buy it. I don't like paying some guy to do the work for me if I can just buy the tool. I checked my local auto tool rental shops, and no one had even heard of this tool. Not even Autozone, who supposedly still carried it. After searching online for what felt like forever, I found a universal tool that works on several different transmissions including an AODE and 4R70W. I guessed it would work for a T5, and I was right. So without further adieu, here's photos of the tool.This tool is a JT-0160A, "Universal transmission extension housing bushing tool". These kinds of tools are also called an "output shaft bushing tool". The silver and gold pieces on the right are for other transmissions, the black one on the tool itself is for the AODE and the T5.This pic is of the assembled tool. The bushing goes on the left part of the tool. This is a remover and installer all in one. I don't have any pics from changing out the bushing, but I can guarantee it works perfectly.The downside of this tool? Cost me just over $100.For a tool I'll be lucky to use once or twice more. Ah well, at least it can keep the rest of my tools company.