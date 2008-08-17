Need to replace the output shaft bushing on your T5? Here's the tool to get.

Recently finished repairing my rear
I get stubborn on these projects. If I can't rent a specialty tool, I'll find and buy it. I don't like paying some guy to do the work for me if I can just buy the tool. I checked my local auto tool rental shops, and no one had even heard of this tool. Not even Autozone, who supposedly still carried it. After searching online for what felt like forever, I found a universal tool that works on several different transmissions including an AODE and 4R70W. I guessed it would work for a T5, and I was right. So without further adieu, here's photos of the tool.

t5_bushing_tool_1.jpg


This tool is a JT-0160A, "Universal transmission extension housing bushing tool". These kinds of tools are also called an "output shaft bushing tool". The silver and gold pieces on the right are for other transmissions, the black one on the tool itself is for the AODE and the T5.

t5_bushing_tool_2.jpg


This pic is of the assembled tool. The bushing goes on the left part of the tool. This is a remover and installer all in one. I don't have any pics from changing out the bushing, but I can guarantee it works perfectly.

The downside of this tool? Cost me just over $100. For a tool I'll be lucky to use once or twice more. Ah well, at least it can keep the rest of my tools company.
 
Recently finished repairing my rear
I wasn't, I replaced the bushing since the engine & tranny were out. What I've read is, you have play in the driveshaft at the transmission. This can result in noise or vibration as the driveshaft wobbles.
 
i borrowed that exact tool from a member from another forum. makes changing that bushing a breeze, well worth $100!!!
 
anyone got this tool? Hanlon makes it look easy, but my bushing does NOT want to come out. anyone in the so cal area? :D
 
sc95gt

No.11 said:
anyone got this tool? Hanlon makes it look easy, but my bushing does NOT want to come out. anyone in the so cal area? :D
I have this tool and it is available for loan, but I live in Tennessee.

If you want to borrow it, PM me (all I ask is that you cover the shipping charges).
 
sc95gt said:
I have this tool and it is available for loan, but I live in Tennessee.

If you want to borrow it, PM me (all I ask is that you cover the shipping charges).
Thanks man that's awesome! Unfortunately it probably won't get here on time for me to finish everything up by Friday night. My brother comes back from Africa on Saturday and will reclaim his car that I've been daily driving for a year. I didn't procrastinate...he's just coming back a year early...

will this set from autozone work?
OEM/Bushing Driver Tool Set (27137) | Bushing Driver Tool | AutoZone.com

noob here, please bear with me.
 
I need to borrow this tool if someone has it. The spring in the seal came off and go caught in the bushing causing havoc on the bushing and now my drive-shaft will not slide on easily at all. It's surely the bearing because when I pulled the drive shaft out you could see where the bearing was rubbing into the drive-shaft. I'm not to mechanically inclined but I can hold my own. I just don't want to remove the trans so if someone has this tool I will pay for shipping both ways and tip you nicely. Please help if anyone can!
 
sc95gt

Nicholas_Yellow_94Gt said:
I need to borrow this tool if someone has it. The spring in the seal came off and go caught in the bushing causing havoc on the bushing and now my drive-shaft will not slide on easily at all. It's surely the bearing because when I pulled the drive shaft out you could see where the bearing was rubbing into the drive-shaft. I'm not to mechanically inclined but I can hold my own. I just don't want to remove the trans so if someone has this tool I will pay for shipping both ways and tip you nicely. Please help if anyone can!
I still have this tool, but it is currently in transit to someone else who needs it. If you can wait another week or two, I can have the tool forwarded to you...
 
CypressLX

Hey yall. I'm about tired of putting quart after quart of tranny fluid in my damn T-5. Leaks all the time at the tailshaft seal/bushing. Anyone still around that loans these out? Ill gladly pay shipping and even toss you a couple dollars through paypal. Thanks.
 
I think I need to replace the bushing in my tranny. I get a driveline vibration when accelerating from a stop or low speeds. I replaced the u joints, and it didn't solve the problem.
 
stpete

I know I'm reviving an old thread, but does this thing work with the trans still in the car?
 
radojko

Question about installing the new bushing...

How far inside the tailshaft does the bushing go? Do you just keep driving it until it bottoms out? Is there a "stop" that prevents it from going too far? Or do you just have to know how far is far enough?

Gracias,
-Bob-
 
