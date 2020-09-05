Drivetrain New hanging idle problem

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
2,921
522
154
Kearney, NE
On a 91 5.0 LX 5 speed, the idle speed has periodically staying up near 2000 rpm after The car has stopped. And it will stay with the high RPM idle each time I stop, until I turn the car off and restart it. Then it runs fine, with the idle staying up when the car is coasting, and dropping down when stopped.

I get 11 and 11 for codes. So I was wondering if the VSS or wires are acting up and sending that the car is still in motion. (I have a new VSS from Rock Auto on hand.) Then I saw Mustang5l5 post about the neutral gear switch in another post.

“The sensor on top of the T5 is the neutral Gear Switch. It’s job is to tell the ECU when the trans is in neutral (in parallel with the clutch switch) and adjusts idle strategy accordingly. Without it, you sometimes get a hanging idle. It has nothing to do with the starter circuit.

older t5s do not have it. The boss is not drilled. You’d need to find an 85+ top cover to retrofit it. Without it, you should jumper the plug on the clutch switch if you get a hanging idle.”

Did I buy the wrong part? And what’s a good way to test whichever part is most likely?

@Mustang5L5 @jrichker and anyone who has fixed a possessed car.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L Engine Rough Idle at Start, Possible CMCV Vacuum Leak 2015+ Specific Tech 0
LaserSVT 04 GT hanging idle problem. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 19
L Hanging Idle problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
madmatt Hanging idle problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
droptopford 5 0 the newfound problem... a hanging idle 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
91LX_5L Weird HANGING IDLE problem, not the usual one! HELP 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
91LX_5L Hanging Idle Problem !!! & Throttle Body Question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
L High Idle and Hanging RPM. Tried everything, still no fix. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
darryl paarman After revision - now hanging idle - Digital Self-tuning Forum 30
C Idle Hanging (Solved) and stupidly simple. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Onesick99GT Please Help! Datalog Uploaded Hanging Idle Digital Self-tuning Forum 34
JustMan Engine Hanging Idle After Hard Acceleration SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
N Engine 1987 LX 5.0 5 Speed - idle and . . . Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Z Hanging Idle + Leaking Brake Proportioning Valve Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
fredfifty Hanging Idle! Anutha One! (dj Khaled Voice) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
C High Idle And Hanging Rpms :( SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Kabuki_notch Engine High Idle On Startup And Hanging Idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
I Surging/ High Hanging Idle Tps Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
theYman Aod To T5 Swap Complete Hanging Idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
G Idle Hanging At 1500rpms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Shouter The Dreaded Hanging Idle, I Am At My Wits End! Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 19
Blau Surging Rpms, Hanging Idle, Losing My Mind 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
90lxwhite Plz Help. 2 Issues Hanging Idle N Over Heat W Ac 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
GT99BLACK High Idle, Hanging Rpms (i Promise I Searched) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 18
notch351 hanging idle issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
K Idle hanging when shifting? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
bhuff30 IAC valve - hanging idle SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
larrym1961 WTF hanging high idle AGAIN!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
0 Engine Hanging Idle 2000 Curse After Mod Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
FordRacing302 Hanging Idle, High Idle, Surging, Running Rich Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
xMalignancy High Idle, Hanging Idle!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
JenkinsBS Hanging idle @ 2k then returns to normal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
JymboSlice idle hangs at 1500 rpm? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 26
KHibbs Hanging Idle with Vortec ... I think I'm close Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
5 Idle hangs when coming to a stop SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
I hanging idle or no??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
bergs whats up with my tps? hanging idle SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M High Idle and Hanging Rpms 4.6L Ford Mustang SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
P Hanging Idle 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
OrangeMustangGt hanging idle! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
89stang1 hanging idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
bobc83 hanging idle after disconnecting battery SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
67coupe Hanging idle returns after cleaning 10pin multiple times!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
SonicStangGT Hanging idle SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Mr. Rustypwnz hanging idle? wtf 1600rpm!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
E Hanging Idle w/new upper intake plenum installed SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
86turbo hanging idle, not iac Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
asecretfile Hanging idle question?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S new throttle body-high idle,and hanging rpm's SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
twogts4us Mach 1 Hanging Idle Special Production 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom