On a 91 5.0 LX 5 speed, the idle speed has periodically staying up near 2000 rpm after The car has stopped. And it will stay with the high RPM idle each time I stop, until I turn the car off and restart it. Then it runs fine, with the idle staying up when the car is coasting, and dropping down when stopped.
I get 11 and 11 for codes. So I was wondering if the VSS or wires are acting up and sending that the car is still in motion. (I have a new VSS from Rock Auto on hand.) Then I saw Mustang5l5 post about the neutral gear switch in another post.
“The sensor on top of the T5 is the neutral Gear Switch. It’s job is to tell the ECU when the trans is in neutral (in parallel with the clutch switch) and adjusts idle strategy accordingly. Without it, you sometimes get a hanging idle. It has nothing to do with the starter circuit.
older t5s do not have it. The boss is not drilled. You’d need to find an 85+ top cover to retrofit it. Without it, you should jumper the plug on the clutch switch if you get a hanging idle.”
Did I buy the wrong part? And what’s a good way to test whichever part is most likely?
@Mustang5L5 @jrichker and anyone who has fixed a possessed car.
