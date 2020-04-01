(NOT A Mustang) 2005 Honda Accord

Both Fenders Hood Bumper Radiator Condenser Headlight Assemblies bent metal

So, just a posting to show how things can go right in getting a wreck for a rebuild. In 2017 my son was riding around in a 03 Explorer that was a vehicle I just was not a fan of. This thing had its issues and when the rear wheel bearings started to get loud, I said it was time to begin to look for a replacement. Well, Since I work where I do, I have a lot of tow truck driving friends. I put out some feelers and got a call on a 2005 Accord. I am not a Honda man but the pictures he sent me that day from the scene of the wreck were in my wheelhouse of repair ability. I asked the final price and he told me $800.00 Delivered to my door. This was prior to me buying the house I am in now so Delivered to my over crowded apartment.My son, well he was not big on the initial idea of getting a car off of a tow truck but I asked him if he trusted me (He Does) so I asked to wait for the delivery of the car and I would front the money for it. I also told him that when it arrived to pull it right up facing the biggest tree we had in the yard like the tree caused the accident. He was wondering why I would ask him to do that but said he would have it there when I arrived.The owner of the car rear ended a Dodge RAM with a trailer hitch. The Damage included: