(NOT A Mustang) 2005 Honda Accord

So, just a posting to show how things can go right in getting a wreck for a rebuild. In 2017 my son was riding around in a 03 Explorer that was a vehicle I just was not a fan of. This thing had its issues and when the rear wheel bearings started to get loud, I said it was time to begin to look for a replacement. Well, Since I work where I do, I have a lot of tow truck driving friends. I put out some feelers and got a call on a 2005 Accord. I am not a Honda man but the pictures he sent me that day from the scene of the wreck were in my wheelhouse of repair ability. I asked the final price and he told me $800.00 Delivered to my door. This was prior to me buying the house I am in now so Delivered to my over crowded apartment.

My son, well he was not big on the initial idea of getting a car off of a tow truck but I asked him if he trusted me (He Does) so I asked to wait for the delivery of the car and I would front the money for it. I also told him that when it arrived to pull it right up facing the biggest tree we had in the yard like the tree caused the accident. He was wondering why I would ask him to do that but said he would have it there when I arrived.

1.jpg
2.jpg
3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg


The owner of the car rear ended a Dodge RAM with a trailer hitch. The Damage included:
  1. Both Fenders
  2. Hood
  3. Bumper
  4. Radiator
  5. Condenser
  6. Headlight Assemblies
  7. bent metal
 

Looking under the hood and to the person who wont see the parts that are damaged, it didn't look that bad other than structural. The car was delivered on a Friday and I told my son we would have the car on the road and derivable by Monday. He was skeptical but he trusts me and that I know what I am doing so I called my buddy at local Bumper to Bumper and got the parts I knew I needed to gave the coolant and AC systems ready and also brought those parts home on Friday.

6.jpg


Mother Nature lends a hand where she can. A ride over to Tractor Supply for a come along and a chain helped out the rest of the way. My son was amazed when I said that we could straighten it out enough to get all the parts in and make it run. Its just simple math on how to know what to do here.
7.jpg

8.jpg


Straight enough for what we needed that day
9.jpg


That all above was completed on Friday/Saturday.
Sunday we went to the Pull-A-Part and found better fenders and a front bumper.
10.jpg
 
The Fender didn't really stay put as he liked it, so he took a nice page out of my book and found a way to make it work.

He sold the Explorer in a week and has been in this car ever since. I have even tried to give him my Mustang when the Taurus was crushed by the same tree the RAM was so I could let my mom use it. NOPE he would not come off this car for anything and said that he will drive it until the engine dies and then replace it with a newer one. Has 289000 miles on it right now. Had a little lifter tick and a shudder in the trans when we bought it. I ran Lucas through the engine with full synthetic for 5 changes, Put shudder stop in the trans and now it runs like a champ. He has even said that when he graduates college and gets into a better position at work he wont trade it in even if he buys a new car. This is going to be his DD for work until its not fixable.

11.jpg
 
Yes this posting is kind of self serving but also an example for others. Being able to pass on a skill to your child (male or female) is an awesome feeling. We come here because we like to improve upon the platform we have and make it our ideal version. To be able to share that with your children is fulfilling for me. To see him that that knowledge and do the same and continue to improve his vehicle makes me smile every time I see the polished Honda Turd.

So to all of you who have the lil ones where you can also have something to bond over. :cheers:
 
