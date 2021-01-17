Exhaust O2 Sensor Problem 04 Mach 1

Bank 2 Sensor 1 Stuck Rich
Bank 2 Sensor 1 High Voltage

Symptoms: Misfire (but no code of misfire), Loss of power, hesitation in 3rd/4th gear
Past History: Misfire Cylinder 6 (Replaced Fuel Injector and all spark plugs and solved the problem)

Attempted Fixes:
- Replaced O2 Sensor for Bank 2 Sensor 1
- Cleaned MAF Sensor
- Fixed all possible exhaust leaks

My journey still continues as I try to get my car running normal again and I could use anybody's knowledge and help right now. Attempted Fixes stated above is what I've done so far to try and fix the problems that the car has been giving me. After each of these fixes I've pulled the battery and reset the computer and test drive it and the O2 Sensor code keeps coming back and the performance of the car hasn't gotten any better. As I was going to the muffler shop to ensure there are no exhaust leaks, They inspected my cats and said they were shot. I took it to my buddy's place to get his personal opinion as he knows more about my car than I do myself, he says that it may be the cat that's causing that O2 Sensor Code. I have a quarter size hole in the mesh inside the catalytic converter and didn't think it would cause the car to throw up the O2 Sensor code and have it running as it is currently. Is that true? I was thinking about just gutting the cat as my state doesn't do emission testing anyways, what do you guys think? Will it fix this O2 Sensor madness?
 

I had three O2 codes for years. Both downstream sensors were bad, but changing them did not fix the problem. The problem was a broken wire and two stripped wires about a foot from where the wires from both sensors joined in the loom. Easy fix, but hard to find.
 
