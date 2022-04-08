Odd question - Door open chime really quiet?

Just wondering if this is a common issue, or if anybody else has experienced this, but when I got my car 3 years ago the door open chime was nice and annoying as it should be, and then I did something or something broke... I can't really pinpoint it to an event, but now it is very very quiet, almost inaudible when the engine is running and the door is open.

Does anyone have knowledge of the circuitry involved, and/or have experience with the same issue? Is it tied to the door speakers in some way? Only thing I could figure, but was not at all convinced of, is that I removed the very badly wired aftermarket head unit and the speakers aren't all hooked up to what's left of the factory harness at this point. But I always assumed there's just a small speaker somewhere in the dash making the noise, and not like some of the modern systems that use the actual door speakers.

The dome light on the rear-view mirror still works just fine when the driver or passenger door is open and turns off when closed, so there's nothing wrong with the switch... I mostly ask because I want to make sure it's not something to worry about... I assumed it's not a big deal. I'm just curious.
 

No, it's plenty audible for sure.

There's a little box under the driver's side of the dash with an actual speaker that chimes when the key is in ignition, lights are on, or the door is open. There's an actual speaker in the box.

These units are old, and failing so the sound may get quieter or start sounding..bad. Have never pulled one apart to see if the bits can be replaced.

