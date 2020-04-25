Hi guys,



It is about time to wake up the 1990 GT. I did the usual oil change (and trans too this time) and while I was down there went looking for the source of the slow oil leak from last season. It looks like the common location of the oil level sensor, and from the sensor not the large threaded part at the pan. I was hoping for the leak to be at the pan itself which seems like it would be an easier fix.



So, with it leaking from the sensor what is the best way to fix this? I would prefer to keep the sensor functioning if possible rather than just removing it and plugging it. For new parts all I can seem to find is the large metal piece that threads into the pan, but if that is not where the leak is coming from I don't think this part needs to be bought new does it? Unless there is some kind of rubber seal within this part that has worn and is causing the leak. I am not really sure how this assembly works. It would be nice if it were that simple to just get the new threaded piece and a new gasket, install that and plug the sensor in, but things rarely seem to be that easy, lol.



Thanks for any tips on this