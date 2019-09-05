Paint and Body Opal grey

Hello,
I have a 93 with the opal grey interior. I don't see any interior parts available in opal grey. I've seen titanium, grey, light grey, dark grey and maybe a few others. Is there some color that matches? Maybe Titanium?
Thanks.
 

Opal was a 93 only color. They don't make reproduction parts in Opal. Titanium is close. What parts do you need? I parted out a 93 and have some opal interior parts.
 
hello_newman

I recently changed over the interior of my 93 convertible from white leather to opal gray cloth. Painted the interior using the products attached (mostly the SEM). Bought Acme Headliner door panels and seat covers through Rock Auto. Very very close to opal grey.
 

I need a driver side arm rest for starters. I also want to change the seats over from cloth to leather. What I can get for seat leather may dictate what I do. If I stay with opal grey and paint new things to that color or go with an available shade of grey and paint what I have to be that grey.
 
I noticed LMR sold opal grey vinyl spray. I guess I don't know if I would spray what I have to an available grey color and the buy that color for new parts or spray the new parts to be opal grey.
 
The opal gray vinyl spray works real well. I have used it. They also sell new leather upholstery in opal gray. I did my convertible seats (white leather), it was pretty easy and came out good. I also did my 93 coupe seats in opal cloth, also came out good.

1990 convertible

r5dqwG.jpg


1993 coupe

Eka8zF.jpg


cDrcUn.jpg

1990 convertible

r5dqwG.jpg


1993 coupe

Eka8zF.jpg


cDrcUn.jpg
 
This may not apply to your car but remember that in a 30 year old car shades of gray could potentially be faded away. You could even find exact color opal gray whatever and it may not match what you have. Just something to think about.
 
The cloth looks really good. I may just stay with cloth instead of switching to leather.
 
junkyardwarrior

hate to dig up this old thread but my 93 coupe is in paint jail. While it's incarcerated, I am going to work the interior over, meaning it's time to re-dye the plastic parts to get rid of the fade. It is original Opal gray interior (93 only color). Also replacing the center console arm rest and the two door arm rests, and finally getting around to painting the cupholder console while it's out. I'm probably going to end up doing the entire interior as it really is in need of some TLC.

What SEM works best? I mean what is the code on the can? 15813 or?

What SEM works best? I mean what is the code on the can? 15813 or?
 
