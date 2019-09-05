KevinV
Hello,
I have a 93 with the opal grey interior. I don't see any interior parts available in opal grey. I've seen titanium, grey, light grey, dark grey and maybe a few others. Is there some color that matches? Maybe Titanium?
Thanks.
