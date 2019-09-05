hate to dig up this old thread but my 93 coupe is in paint jail. While it's incarcerated, I am going to work the interior over, meaning it's time to re-dye the plastic parts to get rid of the fade. It is original Opal gray interior (93 only color). Also replacing the center console arm rest and the two door arm rests, and finally getting around to painting the cupholder console while it's out. I'm probably going to end up doing the entire interior as it really is in need of some TLC.



What SEM works best? I mean what is the code on the can? 15813 or?