Parking brake not engaging

gaprabbit

gaprabbit

Aug 10, 2021
Hello,
The parking brake is not holding my 2.3l convertible in place. I took a look underneath while my friend engaged the parking brake, and found that the brake cables are not being pulled at all. (In the picture you can see cobwebs indicating it hasn't been moved in a while). Assuming there is no issue with the cables and rear drum brakes, is the issue the handbrake assembly then? If so, is there a way to adjust it so it will actually pull on the brake cable?
 

