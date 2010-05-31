playing with the Ponies on Memorial Day weekend

LILCBRA
I started this morning by knocking out some studs
It's been a while since I posted, so I figured I would put a few photos from this last weekend up. My buddy Jeff and I took our cars out and did a little photo shoot and ran them a couple times. Come to find out we are pretty even. I will try to post the 2 vids sometime. Enjoy!!
I hope everyone had a fantastic Memorial Day weekend!!
