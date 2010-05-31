playing with the Ponies on Memorial Day weekend

LILCBRA
It's been a while since I posted, so I figured I would put a few photos from this last weekend up. My buddy Jeff and I took our cars out and did a little photo shoot and ran them a couple times. Come to find out we are pretty even. :nice: I will try to post the 2 vids sometime. Enjoy!!

4656202621_778a2f8175_b.jpg


4656193163_2448e46945_b.jpg


4656197045_7c1293a1d1_b.jpg


4656200015_0cbd3a6d58_b.jpg


4656194705_2df3d27594_b.jpg


4656818978_9122654a52_b.jpg


4656189441_98a9ed47aa_b.jpg


4656191185_93a04e7a5c_b.jpg


4656187323_281a69d060_b.jpg


4656824612_3f0023f0f1_b.jpg


4656821778_3ba42fab7d.jpg



I hope everyone had a fantastic Memorial Day weekend!! :flag:
 
the videos...
the videos...

Nevermind me, I'm a dweeb...but here are the couple of videos we took....






I jumped him a little, then went from 3rd to 5th-I need to get out of 4 speed mode with this thing....



He jumped me this time....
 
I started this morning by knocking out some studs
Still 13's. A lot has happened in the past 1 1/2-2 years, so nothing has progressed as I would like. Still need to get a locker and bigger rims/tires, but don't know when that will happen. Should just bite the bullet and charge everything and get it all done, but I just hate to do that...
 
I started this morning by knocking out some studs
Finally said f*** it and ordered a Detroit Locker, new ring and pinion, and new wheels. I have a feeling that it might get interesting... :D
 
Great videos

Love the videos

I think you had him on vid 2.
I did something like that against a 70 chevelle a few years back it was a 55 roll and we both punched it--i was hanging with him at first.


What kind of exhaust are you running. I still have the two chamber flowmasters from 20 years ago.
 
I started this morning by knocking out some studs
Ceramic coated headers through 2 1/2 pipes to thrush super turbos and turn downs.

I think I would have him if we would have both started at the same time instead of just basically screwing around. Maybe later this summer we can actually pull a video and race from a stand still-I'm sure I'll take him then. Finally got my new tires, locker, and just for good measure a new gear set. :D
 
