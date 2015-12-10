Question On Systoms Of A Bad Pip Sensor

i have a 86 with the sefi 5.0 liter and i have test almost everything i can think of and it is pointing to me at a bad pip sensor inside the distributor. i have a intermittent problem when it acts up i have no spark and no signal to the injectors. but when this happens i also appear to have low fuel pressure. i say appears due to the fact that when i press the schredure valve it will just barely squirt out. by the time i get the fuel pressure gauge out the car will start. i have kept a spare spark plug to check for spark and the node light in the car. for when it acts up.but not the fuel pressure gauge i need to put that in there as well . the car will start and drive fine but when i stop and shut it off sometimes it will not restart for like a hour then start fine. my question is since the injectors are not firing when it acts up would that tell the ecm not to call for fuel and kick out the fuel pump also i can hear it prime when it is acting up. or do i have to different things going on here? any help would be appreciated. thanks