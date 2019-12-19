Really disappointed in my TMI Upholstery

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
Mililani, Hawaii
I purchased the TMI Opal Gray cloth a while back, not even a year ago. Wasn't thrilled with the material but I installed it. This is the driver's seat after a few months on a car that I drive MAYBE once a week.

You can see the material shedding like a dog

cpu10f.jpg


Then there is this.....

8lYtPK.jpg


rbnbPZ.jpg


More shedding where my right leg sits

fhBtMn.jpg


I know everyone will say contact them etc. I tried that on an issue I had during the initial install and the response was pretty poor and I gave up. I will probably just throw a seat cover on and will never give them another dime of my money.
 

