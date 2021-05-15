Potomus Pete said: Next time try AutoTouchUP.Com. Give your vin#, and the mix rattle cans that match Click to expand...

I bought some from themy for another project, but they want over $15 a can. And my paint is badly faded, so it wouldn't match anyway.Oh, be careful of their Ford Black paint - it seems Ford has changed their official UA paint mix and added some sort of flake into it. I have a new rear bumper for the car, and I used that paint. And it came out with a metallic flake in it. Didn't match at all. Now I have to sand it all off and find something else. Since I'm going to repaint the whole car soon, I'm looking into a PPG Deltron black, but I haven't decided yet.