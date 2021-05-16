Brakes Rotor size question

derek1993

derek1993

Active Member
Sep 13, 2020
59
34
28
48
Thompson's Station, TN
Mounted up calipers and rotors today, looking at the coverage of the pad on the rotor face it looks like width of the face is made for a bigger/wider pad or setup?
Everything mounted up correctly, but just concerned about the amount of rotor not being used /touched. Triple checking part #s, etc.
Rotors are from r1 concepts
 

Attachments

  • 20210516_102700.jpg
    20210516_102700.jpg
    314.9 KB · Views: 3
  • 20210516_102656.jpg
    20210516_102656.jpg
    346.7 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
brake rotors really hot but doesnt seem like they should be
Replies
12
Views
308
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
57
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
alex.sweitzer
A
GSXR1216
SOLD Brand new Brembo ATS calipers and new S&S mount kit for sale for SN-95 spindles
Replies
4
Views
1K
Wheels Tires Brakes
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
C
5.0 EFI swap and weak spark
Replies
1
Views
504
Fox Engine Swaparoo
cj428mach
C
D
The definitive SN95 GT to Cobra brake upgrade. Part numbers and pictures.
Replies
3
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
dr.zed
D
Top Bottom