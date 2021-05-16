derek1993
Mounted up calipers and rotors today, looking at the coverage of the pad on the rotor face it looks like width of the face is made for a bigger/wider pad or setup?
Everything mounted up correctly, but just concerned about the amount of rotor not being used /touched. Triple checking part #s, etc.
Rotors are from r1 concepts
