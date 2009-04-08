Running LEAN-What common suspects?

monte87
Founding Member
- Feb 26, 2001
- 860
- 15
- 49
- 49
hey Guys-
Car was runnign LEAN!!!! On the A/F ratio monitor., What causes mass air cars to run LEAN??? The usual suspects????.. Remember-I had complete F/P throughout the entire spisode. When it starts its ****, spntaneously, comes and goes-Its in a LEAN condition. Shakes, stumbels, wants to stall, it drops 500rpms, like running on 4 cylinders. Then miraculously- It clears up and the A/F ratio goes back to normal-then everything is fine and normal. Until the next time... Please help,
Thanks Ant
