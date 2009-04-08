Running LEAN-What common suspects?

Thanks Hissin for the 411, and Jrickter, i have been reading,m and re-reading your sticky for days now. Thanks for the 411. I have to get myself a scanner, thats the prob. I have the bull**** Autometer A/F, i know its a lightshow, Just took notice-At the time the cars acts up, The gauge is pegged on LEAN and will not do the rainbow dance, at that point- The symptoms are as follws-

The car goes from idling and acting normal to, car shakes, stumbles and wants to stall, But doesnt-it maintains a real crappy idle of 500 from about 1000rpms. It seems liek the car is running on 4 cylinders. The exhaust gets real queit and low and slow, from the normal cammed up style, loud, fats and rumpity. very weird.

Its seems to happen at start up, then when depressing the gas-it normalizes out and when on the highway-runs like a champ, idles good to-when coming down from highway speeds, doesnt die, BUT-if you shut it off and restart it after a few minutes-its possessed again. same story. Throughout this entire dilemma, it maintains FUEL PRESSURE....

Now for the visual, after watching that crappy A/F do the rainbow dance, when this happens-It gets pegged on LEAN and the first red LED, and will not move, even when depressing the gas @ idle, it will clear up after driving-Once it clears up-the rainbow show goes back to normal.

Any suggestions on what sensors can cause this behhavior, besides the PIP sensor???



Thanks for any and all rpelies and help.

Ciao Anthony