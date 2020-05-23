Engine Runs perfect, dies when warmed up, starts perfect.

Andresquintana.mma

Andresquintana.mma

Member
Nov 28, 2014
I was having problems with my car idling bad, seems to be fixed now but about two weeks ago when the idle was acting funny it started dying all of a sudden. I thought it was just a side effect to the surging idle. Now that I dont have a surging idle it still dies when it warms up, but starts fine and while driving theres no pronlems its only when Im stopped and the car idles it will die. When I was looking into the surging idle I tried to pull codes but couldnt because my sti wire has too much ohms. Id hook up the obd1 scanner and it would connect but wouldnt pull codes. So im not sure if my wiring got messed up or if my car is dying because of
the spark plug wires being burnt by the header? Any advice or checklist to follow would be great, only problem is I cant pull codes unless I fix the sti connector which Im assuming Id have to replace the main wiring harness and possibly the computer?My car is an 88 GT with a mass air conversion kit, has a cobra intake, 3.73 gears full exhaust and thats all I know of. Thanks for all the help in advance!
 

