Suspension Rusted out braces on 05-09 V6 or GT Mustang convertibles only

Have you looked at the rear support braces under your convertible?

  • Great condition no surface corrosion apparent.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Surface rust only, brace stability not comprimised visually.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Complete detieriation of brace from inside out.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Total failure of brace to support trunk area or to connct unibody frame.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
  • Poll closed .
bud636

bud636

Member
Sep 18, 2018
15
4
13
65
st charles mo 63301
All Mustang convertible owners should check out the rear support bars on any 05-09 V6 or GT for a premature rust condition. The motor company designed this component out of square stock that retains moisture promoting a corrosion friendly environment. View attachment 613657
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


bud636

bud636

Member
Sep 18, 2018
15
4
13
65
st charles mo 63301
These are replacement braces specifically designed for '05-09 Mustang convertibles only. V6 or GT models are a direct fit using original hardware & existing attachment points to vehicle body as OEM braces. They are constructed with channel steel with no area to trap moisture promoting a rust environment. A military grade black wrinkle powder coat finish will ensure these braces will outlast the life of most vehicles. They are constructed in Wentzville Mo & powder coated by the premiere shop in the St Louis area Gateway Powder Coating. The price of new OEM braces from the motor company( $1500) and being the owner of an '05 vert compelled me to address this rotten brace issue. The total cost for a set of braces (right&left) is $450. That includes shipping to anywhere in the USA. Canada is an reasonable option, just abit extra on freight costs. OEM reconditioned braces are available for the keep it original guys. Replacement hardware sets of 12 bolts are an option & can ship with braces.
My email address is; [email protected]:: That is the quickest way to reach me, these braces are also available on ebay & other Mustang Enthusiast websites. UPS is my carrier of choice, FedEx is an option if needed. great tracking service. Thanks for looking, bud
Header Image (2).jpg
 
bud636

bud636

Member
Sep 18, 2018
15
4
13
65
st charles mo 63301
These are reconditioned OEM braces available for the keep it original guys. The lower set in the foto is '05-09 set. The upper set in the picture are from a 2010 convertible. These will rot out also as they are constructed with square stock, there is nowhere for moisture to vent. An awesome powder coat will help keep them dry on the inside.
20180803_133704.jpg
 
Ron Matyas

Ron Matyas

New Member
Jan 13, 2012
2
0
1
56
bud636 said:
All Mustang convertible owners should check out the rear support bars on any 05-09 V6 or GT for a premature rust condition. The motor company designed this component out of square stock that retains moisture promoting a corrosion friendly environment. View attachment 613657
Click to expand...
Would you be bale to advise on where I could purchase some OEM supports...they are a fortune from Ford..Thank-You
 
2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mar 5, 2019
1,547
864
123
52
Oahu
I don't have an 05 but like your braces. Nice job on those, they look good.
Makin parts for stangs...fricken awesome.
 
bud636

bud636

Member
Sep 18, 2018
15
4
13
65
st charles mo 63301
I would like to acknowledge & thank all the Mustang owners that have updated their 05-09 V6 & GT convertibles with my replacement braces. As of mid July 2019 we have shipped to 39 of 50 states, 6 Canadian provinces, Puerto Rico & the Netherlands. The response & acceptance of these braces have been reassuring of my contribution to our Mustang extended family. We have assisted over 100 convertible owners keeping their special rides in top shape & on the road since November of 2018. I am pleased with the customer feedback we have received & look forward to gaining the reputation of the (go to guy) for rear support braces for Mustang convertibles. Our website mustangsupportbars.com has its own Canadian page for our northern cousins & is doing well, eh? Thank you to all of customers I have had the privilege to get to know. They have sent great feedback & awesome reclamation stories we have enjoyed so far. Looking forward to helping to stabilize more convertibles in the future. Thanks bud
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: TC2006GTC
T

TC2006GTC

Member
Oct 8, 2019
1
1
13
49
Charlotte, NC
bud636 said:
I would like to acknowledge & thank all the Mustang owners that have updated their 05-09 V6 & GT convertibles with my replacement braces. As of mid July 2019 we have shipped to 39 of 50 states, 6 Canadian provinces, Puerto Rico & the Netherlands. The response & acceptance of these braces have been reassuring of my contribution to our Mustang extended family. We have assisted over 100 convertible owners keeping their special rides in top shape & on the road since November of 2018. I am pleased with the customer feedback we have received & look forward to gaining the reputation of the (go to guy) for rear support braces for Mustang convertibles. Our website mustangsupportbars.com has its own Canadian page for our northern cousins & is doing well, eh? Thank you to all of customers I have had the privilege to get to know. They have sent great feedback & awesome reclamation stories we have enjoyed so far. Looking forward to helping to stabilize more convertibles in the future. Thanks bud
Click to expand...
I intend to order a pair for my 2006 GT Conv...both sides completely rotted out.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2Blue2
bud636

bud636

Member
Sep 18, 2018
15
4
13
65
st charles mo 63301
Hope everyone is safe out there, we have a stock of braces ready to ship if you need a set during this garage time. We are offering soon sets of braces with a galvanized finish. Extremely durable finish with a little glimmer to them without the concerns of a chrome finish. What are your thoughts on this? Also a happy convertible in Buffalo NY and happier owner.
IMG_1462.jpg
IMG_1477.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Rusty boi 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Repair some rust 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
C Rust colored coolant 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
K Fox Coolant Leaking 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
D Fox 91 Convertible X Brace Rusted Off 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Similar threads
Rusty boi
Repair some rust
Rust colored coolant
Fox Coolant Leaking
Fox 91 Convertible X Brace Rusted Off
Top Bottom