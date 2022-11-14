I have a slight shake that is felt in idle and it seems like it is more noticeable jn park vs when it is in gear. I don't think a motor mount could be the problem because I would imagine if it were a motor mount I would feel it all the time and not intermittently...also it would be more of a vibration feel than a shake and it would happen more in drive than in park....but maybe I'm wrong and weak mounts can produce my symptoms...



I have a cheap scanner that gives me mode 6 and does show misfires but not enough to set code and I have no idea when these misfires are even being recorded...



Car has great power and acceleration...I have new plugs wires and coilpack. Ignition is pretty much 100% ruled out. I am wondering what to do next as far as troubleshooting goes....it is either something not performance related (mount...exhaust mount...torque converter) or it is an ever so slight misfire that is enough to produce the slight shake at idle....fuel trims are perfect short term st idle and long term a little bit lean....bank 1 is around +2% and bank 2 around +6%



I really don't think this is a fuel/air issue so I'm about to rule out anything related to the fuel/air system and I am left with perhaps an engine that just had uneven compression or possibly intermittent valve issues that show up more at slow idle speed....