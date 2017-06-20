Sn95 Ecu Wiring Harness Pin Out

Christian Cornwell

Christian Cornwell

Okay so im working on doing a motor swap on my 1994 v6 mustang. I have all the parts to do the swap but need to swap over some connectors to make everything work correctly. I have the pin out for the new motor but cannot seem to find one for the 94 v6 anywhere. I need the harness pinout with colors of wires if possible that comes off the ecu of the car. I believe that they are the same from 94/98. If anyone has one it would be a great help. Im going to check my local autoparts store to see if they have an old school repair manual but i doubt they will. Hopefully someone has one and can post it here.

Thanks in advance!
 

The Green GT

The Green GT

Ask and you shall receive.


UN4pVo6.jpg


z7h8YTt.jpg


XW0IUxX.jpg


rFN8fqN.jpg
 
Christian Cornwell said:
Thanks so much The Green GT! Helped me out a ton! Hopefully Ill get all this wiring set to go today so the motor is ready to go in later this week.
No problem. These books were expensive and hard to find when I got this one like 10 years ago, I can't imagine they've gotten cheaper, or printed any more,so I dont mind sharing the info. Let me know if you need anything else.
 
