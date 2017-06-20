Sn95 Ecu Wiring Harness Pin Out

Okay so im working on doing a motor swap on my 1994 v6 mustang. I have all the parts to do the swap but need to swap over some connectors to make everything work correctly. I have the pin out for the new motor but cannot seem to find one for the 94 v6 anywhere. I need the harness pinout with colors of wires if possible that comes off the ecu of the car. I believe that they are the same from 94/98. If anyone has one it would be a great help. Im going to check my local autoparts store to see if they have an old school repair manual but i doubt they will. Hopefully someone has one and can post it here.



Thanks in advance!