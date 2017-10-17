The So I just put a 1998 Cobra leather handle in my car simply for the look. Learned a few things about the fox and SN95 handles.First off, there's no major differences in the87-93 and 94-98 handles. The 99-04s use a different mounting pattern (so I would recommend not using these) but the 94-98s are pretty much the same. They sit maybe 1/2" higher, but not a huge deal as they still fit the fox console.Fox (top) vs 94-98 SN95 (bottom)SN95 (left) vs Fox (right)Minor visual difference, but mechanically the same. Same adjuster too, which coinicidentally Ford issued a recall for in the SN95 manual cars.This little part locks the adjuster...same as welding. It's part number 1R3Z-2A753-BA and can be found under $5 if you search around. And yes, it will work on fox handles too. Installs like soSo with that said, I removed my stock fox handle that was welded for SN95 rear disks and began installing this.You'll notice that when handle is full down, the ratcheting pawl is not in contact. This is to adjust the brake tension automatically. What would happen is sometimes when you engaged the parking brake, the teeth wouldn't fully engageSo what I did was install the handle with the Ford racing center adjustable cable. Should be the last time I ever need to touch it. I trimmer the cable, and then adjusted the nuts to try and get the parking brake towards the center of the range of adjustability. I trimmed the center rod because you can see where it rubbed my AL driveshaft. (This photo is upside down in orientation...sorry)I also adjusted the parking brake to be loose by moving the ratchet to the "less tension" endWith everything snug, I was free to adjust the tension on the brakes by lifting the pawl and setting it and pulling the brake. I was trying to adjust to little movement of the handle to stop wheels, but full loosen when I release.This is where I ended up, to which I put the locking plate on and tightened it down. Same thing as welding, but now I can remove the plate and readjust in the future. I can also tighten under the car but this is much easier.