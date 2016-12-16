Text to follow (as well as more pics) after some sleep... and a trip to Harbor Freight... and to my storage unit to get my compressor... and maybe down to Austin so I can get my good tools instead of the crap they've replaced over the years...After taking the throttle body off 4 times dealing with the IAC issues, this connector flew apart the last time I disconnected it. I needed to start the car and move it, so I rigged it like so (only the white wire out of that harness currently does anything, the yellow and orange are for A/C and Nitrous, so they might get used in the future). Hasn't been a big deal because I haven't touched the car since before I had my surgery the week of Thanksgiving.The new connector, a GM/Delphi "Weatherpack" connector sourced from Painless. These are relatively easy to install without the right tools and downright simple to install with the right tool (which I have, and brought home from work with me).I'd had a "no start condition" the last time I worked on the car, and after pulling the wiring harness for the EFI system and the starting and horn circuit (original steering-column-based stuff is shot), I discover that the wire for the start button under the dash has pulled out. Easy fix.I loaned my Battery Tender to a family member in October and haven't seen it since, and haven't started the car since November... Duracell AGM batteries aren't just made here, they're awesome. Car started on the first button push after over two months of sitting!Up on the ramps. It was my first time pulling a car with a stall converter onto ramps, was slightly interesting.With ramps under the front and the jackstands under the rear, you can now see the next thing I'll be playing with today, the cheap parts store exhaust tips that made their way over from the GMC when I put turndowns on it to clear the hitch. (I miss that truck.)Another of today's projects, and probably the biggest challenge, since I don't want to lower the exhaust, will be removing this sport-compact-style lateral brace that is literally doing nothing for the car. It was installed by a previous owner, and the brackets for it catch speed bumps and make loading the car on the trailer more of a pain than it should be. I've left it until now, but the subframe connectors need to go where it is, so today is it's last day on the car.Undercoating is your friend, until it's hardened, 40 years old, and covering a nut you need to remove from your suspension... a nut that was also spot-welded to the car at the factory. This is why I work on late-model cars for a living instead of older stuff.Buh-bye brace! The first subframe connector is in place. I was worried about that gap towards the front, until I realized it was making full contact where the brace meets the subframe for the first half to 2/3 of it, and some Google-fu revealed that it's normal for these to fit this way. Stumpy calls these "bolt on" connectors, but honestly, 42 year old subframes made this a bit more "hammer on" than bolt on. Not a reflection of Stumpy's work, they lined up great, it was the subframe that wasn't perfect.