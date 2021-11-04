Suspension Steering column help - can this be fixed??

J

JK79Cobra

Sep 20, 2021
Hi Folks,
I really wanted to join this forum and enjoy the goings on as I used to with some of my other classics. I Didn't want to jump right in with questions but, as I have been taking apart the "new to me" 79 Cobra I found what appears to me to be pretty disturbing. I have never seen anything like this and, have never had to work on a steering column. So, I am asking the group what I need to do here.. Hopefully, it goes without saying I appreciate any and all replies. Or, maybe bail money if I decide to visit the guy who sold it to me like this.. Just kidding.. maybe...
20211101_200519.jpg
20211101_200636.jpg
 

