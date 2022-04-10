Team-Z Setup in 1990 Mustang GT

I'm getting frustrated, so this is my 'phone a friend'...The car is a 1990 GT, originally 5.0, with a t5.Around 2000, I converted to 5lug Cobra brakes, using (as best I can recall)...95 Mustang spindle, 95 Mustang control arms, 13" rotors, dual piston Cobra caliper, and the rear end was swapped from a 95 Mustang, complete with brakes.The car has not run since around 2006. I am currently in the process of installing a 2.3n/a for commuting.During this conversion I planned to install parts I had laying around from years back, when I was running a 351w/408 in the same car. Specifically...Team-Z K-Member, Control Arms, and Strange Coil overs.I bought these parts before Feb 2010. Can't find an invoice, so not sure who I bought them from.I put things together, and all seemed to go fairly well, until the wheels went on. They are located approximately 1" too far forward, causing a clearance issue between the tire and the wheel well.With stock k-member and 95 control arms, this was not an issue, as the car ran for several years with that setup.So, I reached out to Team-Z. They were helpful, looked at a bunch of pics, but could not identify my control arms. The ones I have look different than theirs. Maybe I don't have their control arms, so I bought a set of their Autocross control arms.Installed the new Autocross control arms yesterday, and same thing. Wheel is offset forward by an inch.So, I have an autocross control arm, and a mystery control arm... more on this later...I took a bunch of pics of the K-member, and what I have looks identical to the pics I've found on the interwebs, of the Team-Z Kmember...But best I can figure is that the k-member is moving my control arms/spindle forward an inch, but I don't see anywhere on the K-member that suggests this?The only relevant parts that have changed are the factory Fox K-member and 95 ctrl arm, replaced with TeamZ k-member and ctrl arm...Also...There seems to be a 1/8" difference in the rear mounting point of the autocross control arm compared to the mystery control arm.Attaching pics to illustrate this issue...I'll send my new pics to Team-Z on Monday, but wanted to ask you guys.Most issues I run into, come down to me overlooking something simple, so maybe you guys can catch it, then point and laugh at me?