The exxon valdez is speaking to me

there it is aka: junk pileTo get this party started I'm going to document for your humorous pleasure the repair and up grades on this fine piece of automotive equipment, first I will attempt to resolve a slow crank issue when hot. Not the battery, not the starter, just 29 year old inadequate starter cables, I hope. Got some 4ga cable, some ends for bolting to solenoid and starter and attempted to glue it together. My job is to make this:look like this:Easy enough right?some of you know me, I like to have a little fun so I'm standing in the parts store with my 4 connectors and a tube of black gasket stuff when the guy brings me 6' of 4ga cable, holding the tube of gasket maker and the connectors out I say ' this will work right? He had to think about it but said no.back at the garage I spend 45 minutes trying to glue the crap together only I can't with the gun I have so off to the shop I go for the big stuff, 30 minutes later I'm heading home with glued on cable ends and a smile on my face. I'll be grinding gears in the valdez soon, I'm sick of driving the 'dump truck' and a focus se is not my idea of fun transportation.now thislooks like thisa couple hours under and over the valez and we gots new cables and ready for the test run! I did notice a couple new issues that add to the list of repairs, but they are never really done are they?