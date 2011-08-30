the infamous "cam position sensor" code NEED HELP!!!

New to site ... Found this thread via google and it helped me a lot! Thanks!!! I have a 05 Mustang GT - got a code for camshaft position sensor (340) - changed it out - cleared engine code - code came right back when I jumped on highway next day. Went and tested my battery and alternator. Battery good, alternator bad. Replaced alternator and code cleared on it's own, car is no longer "bucking". Now ... I'm having another issue since I switched out alternator two days ago ... hoping y'all may have some advice.



When I don't have clutch pushed in and/or I'm out of gear, my car drops down to like 300-400 rpms ... feels like it's going to die me but doesn't. If I'm just sitting, idling, the rpms stay right around 900-1000. I've never had an issue like this. No engine codes and car is running great except when I come to a stop. Really strange. Any ideas?