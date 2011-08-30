the infamous "cam position sensor" code NEED HELP!!!

SPCChavez
New Member
-
Aug 25, 2011
-
- 14
-
- 1
-
- 1
ok so i have a 2005 mustang gt. about 2 months ago i poped a check engine light. 2 codes came up, one was for cam position sensor bank 1 and the other was cam position sensor circuit intermittent bank 1. ive already replaced both of the freakin sensors (ran me abou $26 a pop) and the codes still there.
the car itself under low throttle and rpms under 2k, every once and a while itll jerk forward like i just tapped the gas hard. the rpms will slightly rise with the jerk. other than the phasers possibly getting worn out but the engines stock with a steeda proflow cai and muffler deletes. i cant figure it out and im wandering if anyone has a better idea than i do. holla back!
