The ole no start sheninagins

Hello! Hopefully its okay to post this thread here and I very much appreciate any input. I'm stumped.. Run down of the car.

1988 notchback 5.0 5 speed. Originally a SD car but previous owners have converted to mass air. B303 cam, shortys, H pipe, pypes violator mufflers, battery relocated to trunk, explorer intake, tremec 3550 trans, 3:73s, some suspension upgrades.

What's going on? The guy who built it plugged the o2 sensors and had a bbk SSI intake on it. The intake is junk so I put the explorer on, some pink top injectors. I have put a new o2 sensor harness and o2 sensors on it. It sounded great, but occasionally died.. Three weeks ago I went to start it like always.. And I got NOTHING. No clicks other than the relays. So thru a new solonoid on it.. No change. New starter (which was needed) and still no change.. Ignition switch right?? Switched it, no change.. Fuel pump turns on, relays click but replaced them anyways.. All of them. Lights work. Everything works just no power to starter. Tried jumping the solonoid and still no power to starter.. It will roll start! But that's the only way it will run! I had my wife turn the key and I squeezed the connecotr onto the new ignition switch and eurika!!! Starter!! Connector was cracked and had melted areas.. So I bought a new connector.. Pinned it. New wires, I installed the "correct" way with soder, and made 100% sure it was wired correctly. I've checked it with ford schematic a few times just to be 100% sure. Still no power to starter. So.. I check ALL my grounds.. They are ALL good. Cleaned. Sanded. Shiny. All great grounds. Now mind you i drove this car for months just occasionally died. All charging system check out great. I jack up the passenger side of the car and remove all the seats and carpet. No power to starter still.. I'm trying to crank the car and notice my ebrake is smoking!! So i checked the wire going to the ebrake amd its just fine. Then out of no where... Car turns over when I crank it just for grins. I was so happy I could scream.. I lowered the car back down. Buttoned all my dash interior pieces back up from under the column. Go to start it.. Nothing. Just relay clicks, zero power to starter.

If you've stayed with me this far, thank you for your time. I truly appreciate it. Ive read A LOT of forums on here that are similar.. But not quite the same. Any help is appreciated! Thank you and god bless