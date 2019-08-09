theft light flashing no start sometimes

Ford factory PATS will not disable the motor once the motor has started. With that thought in mind the blinking theft light is not THE problem but a symptom of the problem.
then the car starts to sputter and jerk and while that happens all the lights on my dash start to flicker on and off.
^^^This is the important clue^^^ My vote is there's some power "issue" that is "causing" the PCM and ignition to "sputter".
This same power problem is also rearing it's head that prevents the motor from restarting. Remember that it takes a data exchange between the PCM and cluster. Sooooooooooooo if there's a problem either in the cluster or PCM this will cause the PATS exchange to break down.
If this were my car I would start with a through review of the battery and charging system. Don't stop at just looking at the battery and alternator. Review all of the connections and grounds.
When you are sure that the charging system is in tip top shape, now we need a way to monitor the voltage while the car is moving. Suggest getting yourself an "add a circuit" this will offer a way to attach a VOM where it can be placed where it can be seen while driving. For example fuse F2.2 or F2.8. Testing here will give an idea of the function of the CCRM.
