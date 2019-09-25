35th Anniv Time To Move On. Resigning my 35th mod status.

VOORHEES

VOORHEES

Stangnet's "35th Limited Edition" VIN Guy
Mod Dude
Nov 9, 1999
3,045
32
119
50
LaGrange, GA
I’ve been debating this for a while. Life has a way of changing your focus and since I lost my wife last year, I’ve become less involved in things I used to love to do. Unfortunately, my duties here at StangNet slowly are going by the wayside. Giving out the production numbers for 1999 “Limited Edition” GT Mustangs has been a pleasure for me and people still come here for them. I’ve promoted the car for twenty years here, but my time spent on the site itself has been less and less. While I still have my 1999 GT, it has taken a backseat to my life as a whole. I’m actually working on getting my old 1966 fastback restored and that has taken most of my interest.

I’d like to pass some information along. There is currently a FB page for the 35th Limited Edition and he can also give out the production information.

see link.

Log In or Sign Up to View

See posts, photos and more on Facebook.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com


I’ll check in occasionally, but won’t look up VIN numbers any longer. If there is a passionate 35th owner that want to pick up the ball and run with it, I’ll consider passing the info along. I would put up the list, but am afraid posting them publicly might not be a good thing. Opinions/options are welcome.

Thanks for your time.
Voorhees (Jason)
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: RaggedGT

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
18,655
6,134
193
polk county florida
Sorry to hear of your decision, but life does go on.
We have a facebook thing and maybe you can get the guy to like or subscribe or however it's done so people can find him. I think there is not much going on in our facething page but it may help, hit up noobz, maybe you can put a link on your forum/thread to him.
sorry I don't have time to take it on, it's all I can do to keep up with the shenanigans in the fox forums.
keep the shiny side up and stop in an annoy ah, I mean update life with us once in awhile.
 
J

jimntempe

New Member
Feb 5, 2021
1
0
1
71
Tempe, AZ
Hello all. Guess I got here a little late. 35th Anniversary owner. Tried to find the Facebook Page but doesn't seem to exist. Is there are new location?99

1612507151048.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ThinBlue502
Don’t know where else to vent
Replies
64
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
2
A9L Not Commanding Timing?
Replies
11
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2ndlaw
2
W
The Autocross Tips and Tech Thread
Replies
18
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Warhorse Racing
W
tom'35th
For Sale 1999 35th Anniversary Limited Edition For sale
Replies
1
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Imlay
I
Boosted92LX
Just when I think I’m out
Replies
54
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Davedacarpainter
Davedacarpainter
Top Bottom