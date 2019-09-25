Log In or Sign Up to View See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

I’ve been debating this for a while. Life has a way of changing your focus and since I lost my wife last year, I’ve become less involved in things I used to love to do. Unfortunately, my duties here at StangNet slowly are going by the wayside. Giving out the production numbers for 1999 “Limited Edition” GT Mustangs has been a pleasure for me and people still come here for them. I’ve promoted the car for twenty years here, but my time spent on the site itself has been less and less. While I still have my 1999 GT, it has taken a backseat to my life as a whole. I’m actually working on getting my old 1966 fastback restored and that has taken most of my interest.I’d like to pass some information along. There is currently a FB page for the 35th Limited Edition and he can also give out the production information.see link.I’ll check in occasionally, but won’t look up VIN numbers any longer. If there is a passionate 35th owner that want to pick up the ball and run with it, I’ll consider passing the info along. I would put up the list, but am afraid posting them publicly might not be a good thing. Opinions/options are welcome.Thanks for your time.Voorhees (Jason)