I changed the oil in my motor few days ago. I pulled both sump plugs and the filter and let them drain for a few min. Put the plugs back in, pored about a quart of oil in the new filter and wiped a ring of oil on the filter's rubber seal. I put 4 quarts in the motor, so I have 5 quarts in there. I start it up and let it run for maybe 2min....no leaks. next day I drive it about 1.5miles to the gas station and I notice alittle oil leaking at the gas station. I take it home to check it out and I see smoke that smells like oil burning from my exhaust, and a puddle forming under my engine. SO, I'd say I lost 1-2quarts all together. I check the oil dipstick and it says exactly full?!?!?! wtf happened? its the stock oilpan, and stock dipstick. the oilpan gasket up front where the 2 bolts go into the timing cover didn't line up to put those 2 bolts in and we ran it without to see if they leaked and no leak. BUT this is where my oil was leaking from. If there was too much oil could it have been pressured out there until the oil amount leveled out?!? I have moly rings so I know they have slight blowby in the breakin. The motor has about 500miles on it now. Could there have been oil stuck up in the heads? like 1-2 quarts stuck up there that I didn't give time to slowly trickle out? I've never had this happen with my other oil changes? OH I also had to get another pcv valve cause I lost it. I went to autozone and found one that fit my plug and had the hose inlet pointing straight up...could I have gotten a wrong pcv valve and its not allowing pressure to vent? Is there different pcv pressure ratings on those? thanksThe motor ran good the whole time lol. no bad noises