Trick spings $135 shipped. Brand new.never been unsealed
BBK 76 MAF for 24 lb injectors. I went with an 80mm and 30lbs. Probably won't make any difference but thats what I did $125 shipped.
OR.. will trade for some Ford Racing or Trick Flow valve covers.. must be in perfect shape!
OR.. black widow venum 250 mufflers in good shape.
850-294-6795
Located in Missouri
Jody
BBK 76 MAF for 24 lb injectors. I went with an 80mm and 30lbs. Probably won't make any difference but thats what I did $125 shipped.
OR.. will trade for some Ford Racing or Trick Flow valve covers.. must be in perfect shape!
OR.. black widow venum 250 mufflers in good shape.
850-294-6795
Located in Missouri
Jody
Attachments
-
453.6 KB Views: 2
-
463.4 KB Views: 4
-
394.7 KB Views: 5
-
347.8 KB Views: 4
Last edited: