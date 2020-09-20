V6 to v8 swap no crank, no fuel issue.

D

DABURNNOTICE98

New Member
Sep 20, 2020
1
0
0
22
Oklahoma
I have a 1996 mustang v6 that I swapped a 1998 mustang v8 engine and trans into. I bought a 98 donor car that ran and drove and did the drop the cradle method. After the swap was done, I couldn’t get the car to start, but it would indeed crank. (There was no theft light) after some more research I swapped more things from the 98, and the car still did not start. (No fuel). Randomly after trying it one day the car would no longer even crank, so I replaced the battery and nothing, so I removed the starter and it came back bad. Put a new starter (and tested it) and it still won’t crank. So now I have no crank and no fuel. I’ve tested voltage at the relay and the CCRM and the fuel pump, and I have power to all but not 12v at any. So now all it does with a key turn is click from the CCRM. And all the interior lights and noises come on. (There is no theft light on)

Things I’ve swapped from the donor that deal with pats: CCRM, ECU, Cluster, Theft Module, Steering column (original key to donor).

Some help would be amazing, other then generic answer “sounds like a ground” Thank you in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Cameron96 Engine Fox engine swap - cranks, fuel, spark and no start! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
IN2DEEP Fuel Injection swap - power during cranking? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Chuckman swapped to new harness, no crank, no fuel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Andresquintana.mma Electrical No crank from an auto to t5 swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
G Question!! potential damage to flexplate/crank during 4R70W swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
H 8 bolt crank to 6 bolt crank swap???? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
G Electrical 91 5.0 swap crank no start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
J Engine Flat Plane Crankshaft Coyote 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
R 01 gt motor swap to 00 gt roller crank no start 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R Electrical Engine Swap HELP SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
6 Engine 1967 289 T5 Swap NO Crank after putting everything back in. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 17
9 5.0 Swap Just Cranks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
chapters707 Engine Still Cranks With No Start After Swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 35
T Engine 97 Gt Cranks But No Spark 5.4l Swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
N 351/408 Crank Pulley Waterpump Rubbing After Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
98blackstallion 393 stroker swap issues! Crank pulley. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
BK_CAULEY Did a 4r70 swap and now car wont crank. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
93project Carb swap crank issue... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
mustang_montana t5 swap done, crank but no start 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
mustang_montana no crank after pedal swap for t5 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
R 1994 Trans swap Manual 2 auto, Motor wont crank 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
BK_CAULEY Car will not crank, 4 banger swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 31
N Cranks but no start after 2.3 turbo swap 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 8
53BigDog After Head Swap, still a knocking sound - Bad Crank bearing? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
KenneBell Turbo Motor Swap wiring, why hook one TFI wire to Crank 12V on starter solenoid? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
6SpeedLX T56 swap....now car wont crank over Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C Engine 93 mustang engine swap weird fuel pump problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
2 9" rear swap for 65 fastback 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
mustangpauly 351w swap need help will not idle Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
L What's it Worth? Is this 2000 Mustang with Mach 1 engine swap worth the price? What is it Worth?!?!? 2
5 Top End Reccomendations 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
HemiRick Engine Blue Print head swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
D Trans swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Justin87 Engine Finishing up motor and trans swap; questions and advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
B Convertible rear interior quarter panel swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S V8 swap on my '66 mustang 200ci engine to v8 302 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
G What's it Worth? TR6060 full swap parts What is it Worth?!?!? 0
L Engine Engine/transmission HIGH REV IN REVERSE Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D Crown Vic swap mustang gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
A Cam Swap 08GT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
giddyup306 T5 Swap For 4.6 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
R 1966 mustang engine swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
T 02 V6 Ring & Pinion Swap SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
9 AOD to T56 swap - looking for a good shop to do it...any recommendations? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
E 2002 v6 to 5.4L DOHC swap SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
D 97 cobra engine swap... HELP ... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
M Coyote Swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E 460 swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
S 1965 spindle swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
B Anyone done the 351W swap? I need some info. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom