V6 to v8 swap no crank, no fuel issue.

I have a 1996 mustang v6 that I swapped a 1998 mustang v8 engine and trans into. I bought a 98 donor car that ran and drove and did the drop the cradle method. After the swap was done, I couldn’t get the car to start, but it would indeed crank. (There was no theft light) after some more research I swapped more things from the 98, and the car still did not start. (No fuel). Randomly after trying it one day the car would no longer even crank, so I replaced the battery and nothing, so I removed the starter and it came back bad. Put a new starter (and tested it) and it still won’t crank. So now I have no crank and no fuel. I’ve tested voltage at the relay and the CCRM and the fuel pump, and I have power to all but not 12v at any. So now all it does with a key turn is click from the CCRM. And all the interior lights and noises come on. (There is no theft light on)



Things I’ve swapped from the donor that deal with pats: CCRM, ECU, Cluster, Theft Module, Steering column (original key to donor).



Some help would be amazing, other then generic answer “sounds like a ground” Thank you in advance.