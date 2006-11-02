Wiring diagram for hazard light switch?

I don't have a diagram for the Defrost switch, but if you look inside the back of the switch housing by the terminals you should see the letters B, D, J, U.



The terminals go to the corresponding wire colors:



B - P/O

D - GY/LB

J - BR/LB

U - P The switch is probably missing this terminal, but the connector may still contain a purple wire.



LRS carries harness connector release tools for $20 that come in handy. The tools come in a set with different bends in the tips for different connector clips. It can still be a pain to release with the the tools, but they beat screwdrivers most of the time.



Ford also says for the ramp style clip locks like you see on the Hazard switch that you can just grab the whole harness and pull, but as brittle as these connectors get I would be afraid that you would end up pulling all the wires out at once so I usually save that method for the junkyard.