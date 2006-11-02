Wiring diagram for hazard light switch?

Darkwriter77
Been wanting to get around to fixing the switch for my hazards for about a year, now. Last time I had my gauge cluster out, those stupid bass-ackwards clips holding the wiring plugs into the back of the switches for the headlights and such resulted in my accidentally pulling out a couple of wires from the back of the plugs - I didn't even pull on them hardly, they just sort of fell out and dangled there. I haven't a clue which ones go where, and as it sits now, my rear defrost and hazards are dead - not that I use defrost out here, anyway, but having hazard lights would be a nice safety bonus, y'know?
Anyhow, does anyone have or can point me to a wiring diagram for the hazard light/rear defrost switch for an '89 model? ... preferably one that specifies colors of wires and such?
