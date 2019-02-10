Wiring these electric fans is confusing..

James V
Hi again. Working on my 93 notch. I bought the electric SVE fan kit from LMR and I got everything in and now I just have to wire the fans. I cant seem to find the yellow AC wire and the green wire they are referring to in the video
The previous owner had Ebay electric fans in, that I removed. I thought this yellow wire was the AC wire but then I realized it looks like he spliced it to this blue connector which leads to this connection in the picture below. I'm sort of lost. Any help would be appreciated!
6:09 - the yellow to green wire, I cant find the green
View: https://youtu.be/Uu16zP9at9I
