01 Rear Lower Window Moulding Issue

Recently I bought a replacement rear lower window moulding to replace the worn out one on the car. After removing the old one (wasn’t glued in either) I noticed it had been modified on the ends to fit. I’ve attempted to install the replacement multiple times, but it won’t seat or stay attached on the ends that are supposed to be between the rear quarter & upper body panel. I did modify it to match the one I took off, still isn’t fitting. Also, it doesn’t seat tight against the trunk lid. Should it be touching the trunk or have a gap? I attached the photo from lmr.com for reference. I’ve not been able to find any information about fitment.