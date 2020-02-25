08 mustang gt Wire harness question

Stangnoob
Feb 25, 2020
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 37
Anyone know where I can purchase a replacement wire harness for the coil packs! The one on my car is pretty raggedy and I think it’s causing error codes. Thanks in advance!
