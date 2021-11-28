MUSTANGJOE
Hey guys!
Just got a set of bbk shorty headers. Which size header bolts do I need? Im going with the stage 8 locking set. The stock bolts are 3/4" but the flange on the bbk's are thicker, would the 1" be ok?
93 Gt stock 302
Thank u!
Joe
