Engine 1" header bolts

MUSTANGJOE

MUSTANGJOE

Silver Stanger
Founding Member
Apr 9, 2002
1,567
6
59
Visit site
Hey guys!

Just got a set of bbk shorty headers. Which size header bolts do I need? Im going with the stage 8 locking set. The stock bolts are 3/4" but the flange on the bbk's are thicker, would the 1" be ok?

93 Gt stock 302

Thank u!

Joe
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Bullitt347

Bullitt347

man bewbs please...
10 Year Member
Mar 23, 2007
2,150
944
184
Middle of Maine
How thick is the header flange?
How deep is the header bolt hole in the head?
Those two measurement will give you an answer to how long the header bolt should be.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

nickyb
Exhaust Bbk shorties, 3/4 or 1 inch bolts....
Replies
12
Views
291
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
SwiftBandit
Fox Header bolts not lining up after changing gaskets
Replies
5
Views
570
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Halford4491
New to me Fox body. Looking for Rough HP and compression ratio
Replies
5
Views
237
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
breth3
Fuel Fuel Pump upgrade on mild 5.0L
Replies
2
Views
619
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Decipha
Decipha
L
Engine What to do now?
Replies
1
Views
506
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
Top Bottom