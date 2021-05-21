Electrical .1 volts on pin 46

sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
146
17
28
19
North Carolina
So I’ve always had code 29 for the vss sensor and ever since I got my car running right this issue has really stood out. The car stalls coming to a stop light. The car was converted from an auto to a manual who knows how long ago and still has an auto trans harness in it. So I bought a manual trans harness and a new vss sensor and a new gear for my speedo.

Since I was already pulling the interior apart in prep for a floor pan repair and subframe connectors I decided to try and finally make my neutral safety circuit work. Before I changed anything though I did a voltage test at pin 46. With key in the on position or cranking there’s like .05 to .1 volts. Is this cause for concern? I unplugged the O2 sensor harness and this didn’t change anything. I’m able to start the car without the clutch in and I’m able to dump codes without the clutch in. I don’t get error code 67. My clutch switch has nothing plugged into it. I know the black connector with the red and blue wires are for the actual start circuit itself but what about the white connector?

I don’t have the new trans harness in yet so I still don’t have the NGS coming out of the T5 hooked up. I would appreciate any help. To sum up my questions, is .05 to .1 volts at pin 46 normal? The computer is disconnected while I do this. What should I do to get the neutral safety circuit in order? Should I plug in the two connections at the clutch pedal before putting in the new harness or should I wait to get the NGS at the transmission plugged in first?
 

Okay so I answered my own question about the car being able to start with or without the clutch. The other end of this thing was plugged into the connector that’s supposed to plug into the clutch switch. I’ve never seen this in anyone’s diagrams or pictures the only thing I’ve seen is a little jumper wire in the end of the connector. What even is this? I plugged the white and black connectors in their respective locations and bam now I have to push in the clutch to start the car. I still have a tiny tiny amount of voltage on pin 46. It’s a tenth of a volt. Is that anything I should concern myself with? I’m about to make sure there isn’t 12v while cranking now but other than that everything seems good. Also what exactly is the NGS on the T5 even for? Is it for idle control parameters or something?
 
