So I’ve always had code 29 for the vss sensor and ever since I got my car running right this issue has really stood out. The car stalls coming to a stop light. The car was converted from an auto to a manual who knows how long ago and still has an auto trans harness in it. So I bought a manual trans harness and a new vss sensor and a new gear for my speedo.



Since I was already pulling the interior apart in prep for a floor pan repair and subframe connectors I decided to try and finally make my neutral safety circuit work. Before I changed anything though I did a voltage test at pin 46. With key in the on position or cranking there’s like .05 to .1 volts. Is this cause for concern? I unplugged the O2 sensor harness and this didn’t change anything. I’m able to start the car without the clutch in and I’m able to dump codes without the clutch in. I don’t get error code 67. My clutch switch has nothing plugged into it. I know the black connector with the red and blue wires are for the actual start circuit itself but what about the white connector?



I don’t have the new trans harness in yet so I still don’t have the NGS coming out of the T5 hooked up. I would appreciate any help. To sum up my questions, is .05 to .1 volts at pin 46 normal? The computer is disconnected while I do this. What should I do to get the neutral safety circuit in order? Should I plug in the two connections at the clutch pedal before putting in the new harness or should I wait to get the NGS at the transmission plugged in first?