Hey folks! Been awhile since I was here, so the inline 200 in our 66 had a dead cylinder, was really odd, ran great the day before, did a dry and wet compression test here are the numbers in the attached photo with the plugs as well, why the H would it run great the day before then next day it had a dead cylinder, #3 ? Blown head gasket? I'm thinking this is a way bigger problem. rings for sure with numbers like that.