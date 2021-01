Hi everyone! i'm a rookie, looking for some help. So I have some wiring issues that I'm trying to rectify. While I'm doing so I'm looking at a new wiring harness and digital gauge cluster. Any advice? I have an FiTech EFI, and an MSD ignition box that I need to compliment. It is a 1967 Mustang with a Ford 302 and FMX transmission. Any guidance help is much appreciated.



Rick