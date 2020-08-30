For Sale 1970 Tail Light Panel - N.O.S.

O

OldFordTech

New Member
Aug 2, 2020
1
0
1
62
Two Harbors, Minnesota
NEW Old Stock in GREAT shape (NOT a reproduction) - 1970 MUSTANG TAIL LIGHT PANEL: for a FASTBACK, MACH I, BOSS or GT. (For the restoration enthusiast who appreciates original parts.) Location: Two Harbors, MN $ 425 /Location Pick Up Price If interested, Phone only (Scott) NO TEXT: 1-(218)-96,six--112,nine I will respond to all inquires, so if you haven't heard back from me, your voice message got garbled, so phone again.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
G Expired 1969 And 1970 Tail Light Panel Interior Exterior Parts 2
D 1970 Mach 1 tail lights Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
Jmed05GT 1970 Boss 302 crank no spark Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
H 1970 Seat Options 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
H Adding Factory Look Air Conditioning to 70 Without It 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
H Restromod Steering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
M Looking for clips to attach the rocker panel moldings and trim on a 1970 Mach I - any help is apprciated Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Nick Bos Can I fit a 1979-1986 C4 Nuetral Safety Switch to my 1970 mustang C4? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
G Progress Thread 1970 302 Fastback Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Saberdemon For Sale 1969-1970 mustang hood Interior Exterior Parts 0
J 1970 mustang trans am, pro touring, mad max rat rod, hot rod, race car The Welcome Wagon 5
Saberdemon My 1970 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 11
J 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Intake Manifold Issue Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
S For Sale 1970 Mustang Coupe Restomod Project for sale Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
B 1970 Mustang 8” Rear End - rock solid Drivetrain Parts 0
cbell57 Oh My Its Time For A STEERING COLUMN: Keyed For 1970 Mach 1 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
F Taking the plunge: 1970 coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 11
G 1970 underhood wiring question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
L 1970 coupe rear window install - can't find new clips 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
L 1970 Mustang Transmission part help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
J 1970 mustang Qatar The Welcome Wagon 3
L 1970 mustang help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J 351 cleveland vacuum lines/ water lines help. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
H 1970 Wheels 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
R Engine 1970 Mustang radiator fit issues. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
S For Sale 1970 mustang mach1 m code Classic Mustangs For Sale 1
S 1970 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
K 1970 Convertible Body and Trim help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
J 1970-leaf springs vs 4 link Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
8 1970 Heater Core Replacement Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
L 1970 Trunk Lid Convertible or coupe????? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
L 1970 Mustang Coupe Rear Decklid 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
R Does anyone know how to decode a 1970 Owner's card 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
J 1970 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J C4 transmission worth it? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
J Scratch on cylinder wall 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
WadeMcBeth Spindle change between 1966 and 1970 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Nick Bos E7TE heads on a 1970 302 block 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
DSRTDWELR 1970 Experimntal Garage VIN Decoder? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
DSRTDWELR Newbee needs 1970 VIN decoder help .... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 12
S 1970 mustang - torque converter won’t mate to flywheel Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
lamrith Old time member looking for help: 1970 vs 1995 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 20
R 1970 4R70W swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
MoDriver SOLD 1965-1966 & 1969-1970 Ford Mustang Exterior Door Handle Kit Interior Exterior Parts 0
L 1970 Mustang Coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
M 1970 Mach 1 Mustang Trouble 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Nick Bos Camber Keeps Readjusting Itself... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
MRaburn Expired 1970 Ford Fastback Boss Clone Classic Mustangs For Sale 1
B Paint and Body Looking To Buy A 1970 Mach 1 Body And Frame 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
S 1970 Mach 1 Brake Problems Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom