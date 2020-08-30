NEW Old Stock in GREAT shape (NOT a reproduction) - 1970 MUSTANG TAIL LIGHT PANEL: for a FASTBACK, MACH I, BOSS or GT. (For the restoration enthusiast who appreciates original parts.) Location: Two Harbors, MN $ 425 /Location Pick Up Price If interested, Phone only (Scott) NO TEXT: 1-(218)-96,six--112,nine I will respond to all inquires, so if you haven't heard back from me, your voice message got garbled, so phone again.