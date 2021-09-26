1973 Mach1 suspension

I need to purchase new front shocks. Don’t need the best, only drive at the most once a week.
I was asked if my front suspension was heavy duty?
My 71 Mach 1 came with a 302 2V automatic. It now has a 351 4V.
Asking the forum members what they think my suspension is or how I can tell.
Suggestion on what front shocks I should check out.
 

