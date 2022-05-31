1979-1982 Cowl hood options

I'm in the market for a 4" cowl hood (not a pin on/ lift off) for my 82 mustang, and the number one recommendation I've seen most places for my year is HO Fibertrends, and unfortunately he isn't taking any new orders until July. I was wondering if anyone had any other recommendations for places they've had good experiences with. I'm very limited based on my year, which sucks. One was BMC extreme customs, however they have a LOT of either 5, or 1 star reviews...