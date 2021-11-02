For Sale 1983 Mustang Convertible Part Out

7

76_Cobraii_mustang

Active Member
Jul 23, 2018
51
51
28
18
01068
I have a complete 1983 Mustang I am parting it out. Everything is for sale. Complete interior. I will ship anything. I also have some nice convertible quarter panels cut off another car. Only thing on the exterior thats not for sale is the taillights and fenders.
I will ship the convertible top frame as well
Hood and console pending sold
 

Attachments

  • 7B9A9CC3-A091-483E-AF53-0BA45894DF03.jpeg
    7B9A9CC3-A091-483E-AF53-0BA45894DF03.jpeg
    803.2 KB · Views: 20
  • 5716CE7F-D268-48C3-8828-7FE12CB906E6.jpeg
    5716CE7F-D268-48C3-8828-7FE12CB906E6.jpeg
    965.3 KB · Views: 9
  • 699487A8-6F7D-45AE-9C94-302784CEB38B.jpeg
    699487A8-6F7D-45AE-9C94-302784CEB38B.jpeg
    448.8 KB · Views: 9
  • 2E8292D6-5EC7-457C-AB4D-38201554D185.jpeg
    2E8292D6-5EC7-457C-AB4D-38201554D185.jpeg
    671.9 KB · Views: 9
  • E3634876-DDE7-4F15-AB4E-9C48D91B7BF2.jpeg
    E3634876-DDE7-4F15-AB4E-9C48D91B7BF2.jpeg
    596.8 KB · Views: 9
  • 1DF1194E-B41B-4A0E-808E-1EA88CBEF466.jpeg
    1DF1194E-B41B-4A0E-808E-1EA88CBEF466.jpeg
    650.8 KB · Views: 10
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

7
For Sale Mustang II Parts
Replies
6
Views
589
Mustang II Parts
76_Cobraii_mustang
7
7
For Sale 1976 Mustang II parts
Replies
1
Views
346
Mustang II Parts
78cobra247
7
B
1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0
Replies
18
Views
746
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blueinfan
B
J
89 gt convertible question
Replies
11
Views
394
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
01HellionGT
For Sale Connecticut Mustang GT Parts For Sale
Replies
5
Views
438
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
01HellionGT
01HellionGT
Top Bottom