I recently bought a 1985 GT Carb'd (so it's manual) with a crap load of miles and a binder of repair receipts. The Carb I have on it is E5HE-9510-MB, LIST-50262-1 (and the number 2875 below the list). The question I have, is this a Truck Carb or an original OE mustang carb? They're very similar but the difference to me is that one of them makes it non-original as was described to me. A google search turns up a truckload (heh) of truck results, and not a lot of Mustang results.



I'm in Cali, so I've been getting smart about Smog on these old carb vehicles. EFI is pretty cake and is well documented, but the 85 is kind of in a weird place in regards to info (it's sparse). Appreciate any help/advice.